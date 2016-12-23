SARGODHA: In all types of crisis, the PAF always acts as the front-line force whether it is a threat on our eastern border or counter-terrorism operations, said Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, while addressing the Graduation Ceremony of the 47th Combat Commanders Course held at the Combat Commanders School here on Thursday.

The Air Chief further said, “It is our responsibility to safeguard the sovereignty of our Motherland according to the best of our capabilities, and I am sure that the CCS has polished your professional skills and enhanced your tactical awareness to perform this sacred duty in a befitting manner. Remember the course has equipped you with requisite skills to make positive contributions to enhancing the combat potential of PAF. I urge you to make consistent efforts to groom younger fighter pilots and controllers through quality training.”

The Air Chief also highlighted the importance of upcoming Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE) and said that it would not only complement Combat Commanders School in taking its capabilities to further heights but also help in mutually learning from each other’s experiences.

The chief guest awarded certificates and trophies to the graduating officers who underwent a strenuous and professionally demanding course.

The Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the best Combat Commander was awarded to Squadron Leader Tariq Waheed while Air Officer Commanding Air Defence Command Trophy for best Combat Controller was awarded to Squadron Leader Imran Khan.

The ceremony was attended by Principal Staff Officers and field commanders of Pakistan Air Force.

