India win blind cricket series

ISLAMABAD: Ajay Reddy smashed 66 off 35 balls to help India blind cricket team take a decisive eight-wicket victory in the third match against Pakistan at International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket Academy Dubai on Sunday.

Indian blind team can be seen with the winning trophy. — DNA Website/File

The victory means India won the three-match series 2-1. Set 184 to win, India reached the target in the 19th over with eight wickets to spare. Badar’s early dismissal after scoring two boundaries left it to Muhammad Salman (74) to guide the team to a decent total.

Muhammad Rashid also contributed 32 off 22 balls for Pakistan. Durga Rao stood out among the bowlers for India, claiming three wickets, while Venkatesh took two. Ajay Reddy’s brisk innings of 66 runs off 35 balls turned the game in India’s favour. He was supported well by Sunil Ramesh who struck an impressive 64 off 53 balls. Muhammad Salman and Muhammad Idress claimed one wicket each for Pakistan.