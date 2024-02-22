We had to adapt to tricky conditions: Hendricks

LAHORE: Multan Sultans top order South African batsman Reeza Hendricks has said that they had to adapt in tricky conditions and on a double-paced wicket to craft a win over Islamabad United in their second show of the HBL PSL 9 at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday night.

Multan Sultan's top-order South African batsman Reeza Hendricks can be seen in this image. — Facebook/Multan Sultans

“We found it quite tricky as 145 was a challenging score. It was a sort of two-paced wicket. It was not easy just to come in and play your fluent shots and natural game. We had to really adapt and I think everyone did a good job today, especially Rizwan upfront. He set the tone and platform for us to play and it was important for us to try to bat deep because batters coming in face issues in hitting strokes,” Hendricks told a post-match news conference.

He struck a 46-ball 58 to enable Multan Sultans to achieve the 145-run target with one ball to spare after losing five wickets. This was his second successive fifty. “Definitely the conditions were a lot harder tonight and the other night we played here. At one stage I thought that they would get 160 but our bowlers bowled well and restricted them to 144. Yes, both games were tough and both went to the last overs but clearly we got over the line tonight,” Hendricks said.

He said that they would try to keep with the same momentum. “It was important to start the tournament on a good note and we notched two wins in our two games and hopefully we can do the same in our next show as well,” he said.

“The pitch was tough and especially Naseem Shah bowled really well upfront and in the middle phase it was two-paced. It was challenging and it was tough. But the longer you bat the easier it becomes,” said Hendricks.

“It’s good to be part of Multan Sultans and the environment is really good. I am enjoying my time. They accepted me. The team which Rizwan is leading is very good. Everybody is in top spirit. I have not played in many leagues outside but my experience of the PSL has been really good, the crowd has been good, the standard of cricket has been good you know. I have enjoyed my experience here,” he said.

“Naseem bowled really well today, my first time facing him so and really one over was fantastic as I could not keep my bat onto the ball. Obviously it can be challenging as the event progresses,” he said.

He said that they did not field well but would try to improve in coming matches. “Not ideal that we put down catches tonight but it’s part of the game. It happens.

In the next game we will definitely be going to improve. There is room for improvement and definitely fielding is one of them and in the next game we will try to put in a good performance in the field as a whole and moving forward we will be trying to improve,” Hendricks said.