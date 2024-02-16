PCB terminates Rauf’s central contract

Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf stands during a match on February 13, 2024. — Instagram/@harisraufofficial

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has terminated the central contract of fast bowler Haris Rauf after an investigation into his refusal to join Pakistan’s Test squad for the tour of Australia 2023-24.

The decision was made following an extensive hearing process conducted by a PCB committee, taking into account the perspectives of all stakeholders involved in the matter. Haris Rauf’s central contract has been officially terminated from December 1, 2023.

In an effort to ensure a fair hearing, the PCB management provided Haris Rauf with an opportunity for a personal hearing on January 30, 2024. However, his response during the hearing was deemed unsatisfactory.

The PCB underlined that representing Pakistan in cricket is the highest honour and privilege for any sportsperson. The refusal to be part of Pakistan’s Test squad, without the submission of a medical report or a justifiable reason, is considered a substantial violation of the central contract.