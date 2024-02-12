Four foreigners enter ITF Juniors main round

ISLAMABAD: All the four foreigners made it to the main round of Leg-1 in the ITF Pakistan Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial World Junior Championship following the final qualifying round here at the PTF SDA Tennis Complex. The main round comprising some leading Pakistan players will get underway from today (Monday).

A representational image of tennis .— Unsplash

Results: Boys’ singles qualifying final round: Lin Kieran (USA) bt Hamza Rehmat (PAK) 6-0, 6-1; Kang Kaigaoge (CHN) bt Park Joel (USA) 6-2, 6-3; Daniil Varaksa (Belarus) bt Cetinkaya (TUR) 6-4, 4-6(11-9); Ivan Makarov (RUS) bt Dalbusin Ulad (Belarus) 6-1, 6-4.