Bayern seek to break Leverkusen’s 30-game unbeaten run

MUNICH: Bayern Munich still have room for improvement and must up their game on Saturday at unbeaten league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who have been playing close to their performance limit, said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel on Friday.

English Footballer Harry Kane can be seen in this image. — AFP/File

Champions Bayern, chasing a 12th consecutive league title, are in second place in the Bundesliga, two points behind Leverkusen, who are undefeated in all competitions this season for a 30-game unbeaten run.

“30 teams have tried and 30 teams have failed to beat Leverkusen so far,” said Tuchel. “Every streak is unusual and it is fully deserved and they are doing it really well. But we are just two points behind. It is still early in the season but it feels like an unusual game.”