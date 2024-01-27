PCB delays decision on Hafeez’s contract extension

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has deferred the decision about the contract extension of National Team Director Mohammad Hafeez.
The PCB has been instructed to wait for further guidance.
Following his return to Lahore, Hafeez engaged in a significant meeting with the Interim PCB Chairman and Election Commissioner, Shah Khawar, alongside Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer. In the meeting, Hafeez presented a comprehensive analysis of the team’s recent performance issues in the Test series against Australia and T20I series against New Zealand and recommendations for improvements.
Sources said that Hafeez highlighted a perceived lack of focus among players, emphasising that their primary attention was directed towards participating in ongoing T20 leagues associated with franchises.
