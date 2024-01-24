Ghani Glass beat SBP

KARACHI: Ghani Glass defeated State Bank of Pakistan by 2 wickets on the third day of the seventh and final round of the President Trophy cricket tournament.

Cricket players can be seen during the President's Trophy match between Ghani Glass and State Bank of Pakistan. At the UBL Stadium in Karachi. — X/@mak_asif

The highlight of this match was the excellent bowling of the winning team’s leg-spinner Ramiz Jr, who took 6 wickets in the second innings, finishing with 10 in the match.

Ghani Glass were given a target of 176 runs by State Bank of Pakistan which they reached for the loss of 8 wickets at the UBL Sports Complex.

Saeed Ali scored 40 runs with the help of seven fours. Shan Masood scored 34 runs with the help of five fours and two sixes. Afaq Afridi took 3 wickets for 19 runs.

Earlier, SBP were bowled out for 179 runs in their second innings. Umer Amin, who was not out for 82 runs the other day, was dismissed for 104 runs. His innings included 14 fours and a six. Mohammad Rameez Jr. took 6 wickets for 59 runs. He is the highest wicket taker in this tournament.

At State Bank Stadium, HEC were set a target of 374 runs by SNGPL. At the end of the third day, they had scored 91 runs and had lost one wicket. Muhammad Hurara got out after scoring 36 runs.