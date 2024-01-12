Three Pak shooters in Asian Shotgun

KARACHI: Pakistan’s three top shooters will participate in the Asian Shotgun Championship that is commencing in Kuwait from Friday (today). According to the entry list, Usman Chand and Khurram Inam will participate in skeet event and M Farrukh Nadeem will take part in trap event.
