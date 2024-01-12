 
Friday January 12, 2024
Three Pak shooters in Asian Shotgun

By Our Correspondent
January 12, 2024
This image shows officials of the Asian Shotgun Championship during a presser. — Kuwait Times
KARACHI: Pakistan’s three top shooters will participate in the Asian Shotgun Championship that is commencing in Kuwait from Friday (today). According to the entry list, Usman Chand and Khurram Inam will participate in skeet event and M Farrukh Nadeem will take part in trap event.