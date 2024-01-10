Kishmala, Gulfam win bronze in Jakarta

This image shows the pair Kishmala Talat and Gulfam Joseph in the Asian Shooting Championship in Jakarta. — Provided by the Atique Rehman

LAHORE/KARACHI: Following a superb feat by Kishmala Talat on Monday, Pakistan snared another medal in the Asian Shooting Championship when the pair of Kishmala and Gulfam Joseph won bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event in Jakarta on Tuesday.

In the bronze medal clash the pair of Kishmala and Gulfam defeated Kazakhistan’s pair of Irina Yunusmetova and Valeriy Rakhimzhan with a 16-8 scoreline. Earlier, in the qualification round, Pakistani shooters finished fifth with an aggregate score of 577-18x to make it to the bronze medal match-2.

The other bronze went to Korea’s duo of Bomi Kim and Wonho Lee who downed Mongolia’s Kherlentsetseg and Davaakhuu Enkhtaivan 16-10 in the bronze medal match 1. Vietnam’s pair Vinh Thru Trinh and Huy Quang Pham won gold when they defeated India’s Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema 17-11 in the final.

Both Kishmala and Gulfam will feature in the 10m air pistol mixed team event in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Earlier, Anna Ibtisam scored 554 points (94, 91, 94, 90, 94, 91) in the qualification round of 10m Air Pistol event for women to take 46th position.

Pakistan with one silver and one bronze medal is at number 6 on the medal table. Now, Rasam Gul, Kishmala Talat, and Anna Ibtisam will participate in 25m pistol event for women on Wednesday (today) and G M Bashir will feature in 25m RFP event on Friday.

Kishmala on Monday became the first sportswoman of the country to blast her way directly into the Paris Olympics. Before Kishmala, top national women athletes have only featured in the Olympics on wild cards.