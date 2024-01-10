Women cricketers announced for Pakistan U19 camp

LAHORE: The Women’s National Selection Committee headed by Saleem Jaffar has named 23 players for the upcoming T20 tri-series in Cox’s Bazar, which involves Sri Lanka and hosts Bangladesh.

This representational image shows women players of the Pakistan cricket team. — PCB

The T20 tournament will be played on a double round-robin basis with the participating teams playing four matches each, before the top two sides playing the final on 2 February. The camp will run from January 10 to 18 at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi.

Probables:

Aleesa Mukhtiar, Anosha Nasir, Areesha Ansari, Eyman Fatima, Haleema Dua Zafar, Haniah Ahmer, Kainat Eiman, Komal Khan, Laiba Nasir, Maham Anees, Mahnoor Aftab, Memoona Khalid, Mubeen Ahmed, Muqadas Bukhari, Muskan Abid, Ravail Farhan, Rida Aslam, Samiya Afsar, Sana Talib, Syeda Taskyn Fatima, Tayyaba Imdad, Zaib-un-Nisa and Zoofishan Ayyaz.