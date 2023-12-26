‘Babar, Shaheen must perform in Melbourne’

KARACHI: Pakistan former test cricketer Jalaluddin has said that the Melbourne Test is crucial for Pakistan as it would decide whether the national cricket team remains in the competition or not in the series.

He said Babar Azam, and Shaheen Afridi would have to perform in this match. "They are our main players and performance is due on them if Pakistan is to give tough time to Australia in Melbourne," he added.

Pakistan's ace cricketer Babar Azam looks on during the practice on December 25, 2023. — X/@TheRealPCB

Pakistan lost first match in Perth and two Test matches are left in the series. On Sunday, while talking to The News, he said that Pakistan would have to change their approach and play according to the present era cricket which is totally different from old school of Test cricket.

Jalaluddin said that Pakistani batsmen would have to increase its strike rate as they played 102 overs in the first innings in the first match at Perth, but only scored 270 runs, while Aussies played 113 overs and scored 487 runs.

"That was the difference in between the mindsets of the two teams. It showed that batsmen are under pressure and fear getting out on Australian wickets," Jalal said.

"There is need to play attacking game, you are losing already, so why not go for attack and play aggressive and attacking game instead of staying long on the wickets and waiting for loose balls. This strategy has failed in modern days cricket, you will have to score 3-4 runs per over," he said.

"There is no chance of fluke on Australian wickets and against such a wonderful bowling attack you will have to come on front with open heart and bravery and charge against the Aussie bowlers," he said.

"If attacking approach fails and Pakistan lose the match no problem but at least you try to fight and change the weak mindset," he said. He said that Melbourne wicket is not as fast and bouncy comparing to Perth’s wicket, and Pakistan has always played well in Melbourne and won two matches on this ground in past.

He said that Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi would have to play their due role in this test match as the entire team is dependent on their performance. "Both players are off colour, they will have to take responsibility. When they would play well the other players would also get courage and they would show good performance," Jalal said.