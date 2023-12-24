Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in U19 WC

LAHORE: Pakistan has announced Saad Baig as the captain of the 15-player squad that will represent the country in the upcoming ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Scheduled to take place in South Africa from 19 January to 11 February 2024, the tournament will see the promising Saad leading the young talents of Pakistan on the global stage.

The screengrab shows Saad Baig, the captain of the U19 team. — x/TheRealPCB

The squad includes notable players such as Ali Asfand and Mohammad Zeeshan, both of whom have previously represented Pakistan in the U19 World Cup held in West Indies in January-February 2022. Their experience will add valuable depth and expertise to the team.

Sohail Tanvir, Chairman of the Junior Selection Committee, expressed his congratulations to the selected players and voiced confidence in the squad’s capabilities. He emphasized the well-balanced nature of the team, acknowledging its potential to perform admirably in the World Cup.

Sohail Tanvir said: “I want to congratulate players who have made it into the squad for South Africa and I am confident that this well-balanced side has the capability and potential to perform well.

Pakistan U19 squad – Saad Baig (captain and wicketkeeper), Ali Asfand (vice-captain), Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah and Ubaid Shah.