Pakistan wheelchair cricket team gets cash award

LAHORE: Lahore Corps Commander Lt Gen Syed Aamer Raza on Thursday honoured Pakistan wheelchair cricket team with a cash award for winning the T20 Asia Cup title for the second successive time.
The Corps Commander awarded Rs1 million to the team which called on him at his office. Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council chairperson Rukhsana Rajput and the Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masood were also present on the occasion.
The Corps Commander congratulated the national brigade for lifting the T20 Asia Cup title recently in Nepal. He also assured that every kind of assistance would be provided to the national wheelchair team in terms of establishing an academy for it and in the provision of training ground and wheelchairs.
BERLIN: Former Germany forward Max Kruse on Wednesday announced his retirement from football. Former Germany...
KARACHI: As many as 71 players are participating in the 2nd McDonald’s Junior National Squash Championship...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s four players are expected to reach the quarterfinals of British Junior Open that is to be held...
ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Salar edged out Abdullah Adnan in a thrilling three-set match to move ahead in the men’s singles...
LAHORE: Top Dutch hockey club Billy Ozendaal will travel to Pakistan for a seven-day tour in February 2024 on the...
ISLAMABAD: As the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination issued notification on the nomination of Tariq Hussain...