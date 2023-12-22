Pakistan wheelchair cricket team gets cash award

LAHORE: Lahore Corps Commander Lt Gen Syed Aamer Raza on Thursday honoured Pakistan wheelchair cricket team with a cash award for winning the T20 Asia Cup title for the second successive time.

The Corps Commander awarded Rs1 million to the team which called on him at his office. Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council chairperson Rukhsana Rajput and the Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masood were also present on the occasion.

Pakistan wheelchair cricket team during a group photo on December 14, 2023. — Facebook/Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Team

The Corps Commander congratulated the national brigade for lifting the T20 Asia Cup title recently in Nepal. He also assured that every kind of assistance would be provided to the national wheelchair team in terms of establishing an academy for it and in the provision of training ground and wheelchairs.