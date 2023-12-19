Punjab judo officials elected

LAHORE: The Punjab Judo Association here elected its new office bearers picking Mahmood Naveed as president and Shahid Javed as its secretary for the next four-year term.
The elections of the PJA were long overdue and the Punjab Sports Board had been urging the association to hold its elections.
The Punjab Judo Association thus now organised its elections in Lahore in which all the affiliated divisional associations participated. Riaz Ahmad, an official from the Punjab Sports Board, was present as an observer.
LAHORE: In a display of masterful golf skills, Parkha Ijaz emerged as the title winner in the 3rd Fatima Jinnah Punjab...
LAHORE: A half-bred young Sargent lived up to the expectations in the Winter Cup but an upset was pulled off by Al...
NEW DELHI: Some of the world´s top cricketers will go under the hammer in Dubai on Tuesday in the next auction for...
PERTH: Australia are on track to play an unchanged XI in the second Test against Pakistan in Melbourne, announcing a...
LAHORE: After losing two-time Olympian Shah Hussain due to his growing age and Qaiser Afridi who has settled in...
LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket team faces a potential setback as all-rounder Shadab Khan is uncertain to participate in...