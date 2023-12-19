Punjab judo officials elected

LAHORE: The Punjab Judo Association here elected its new office bearers picking Mahmood Naveed as president and Shahid Javed as its secretary for the next four-year term.

The elections of the PJA were long overdue and the Punjab Sports Board had been urging the association to hold its elections.

A person drops a ballot paper in a ballot box. — AFP/File

The Punjab Judo Association thus now organised its elections in Lahore in which all the affiliated divisional associations participated. Riaz Ahmad, an official from the Punjab Sports Board, was present as an observer.