Zalmi, PTCL Group become strategic partner

LAHORE: Pakistan’s leading telecommunications and integrated ICT services provider PTCL Group (PTCL and Ufone 4G) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Peshawar Zalmi for the 9th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The purpose of the initiative is to strengthen the country’s sports landscape. The partnership was officially launched at a dazzling ceremony here at a hotel on Tuesday.

The image shows one of the glimpse from the event when Pakistan’s leading telecommunications and integrated ICT services provider PTCL Group (PTCL and Ufone 4G) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Peshawar Zalmi for the 9th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Dec 12, 2023. — Facebook/Zalmi TV

Zalmi’s new jersey was also unveiled during the event. Group Vice-President Brands and Communications PTCL and Ufone 4G Saif Khan, Peshawar Zalmi Director Operations and former Test cricketer Mohammad Akram, stumper Mohammad Haris and tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq were also in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Akram assured PTCL Group that they would enjoy their partnership with Peshawar Zalmi. “When we started working a few years ago the share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in mainstream cricket was just 7.5 or eight percent. Mainly Lahore and Karachi were dominating cricket and to some extent Pindi and Islamabad had also joined them. But now after five years KP’s ratio in mainstream cricket is 48 percent. Without KP’s players you cannot form Pakistan team and without KP’s players you cannot form any domestic team of Pakistan,” Akram said.

“Thanks God Zalmi played a role through PSL. KP has become champions five times in various events during the last five years,” he said. “I assure PTCL that they will enjoy working with us and we desire to bring talent from street and I hope our partnership will go a long way,” Akram said.

Zalmi’s skipper Babar Azam said in a recorded message that it’s a great day and this partnership will go a long way and it will not only promote cricket but other sports as well. Syed Atif Raza, Group Chief Marketing Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, said, “We are pleased to partner with Peshawar Zalmi, a beloved cricketing brand. The partnership will help us jointly pursue our shared mission of youth empowerment through sports. Pakistan has immense talent in sports that if explored can firmly position Pakistan as a prominent force in all international sporting arenas.”

Javed Afridi, Chairman, Peshawar Zalmi said, “We are excited to join forces with PTCL Group for PSL 9. The partnership will help us explore collaborative opportunities for fostering a healthy sports culture in the country, with a stronger focus on the inclusion of peripheral communities.”