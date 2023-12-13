Navy win gold at National Clay shooting

KARACHI: Navy won gold medal in the skeet event at 9th National Clay Shooting Championship at PN Shooting Range here on Tuesday. Navy’s team comprising M Asif, Abdul Sattar, and Waheed Alam scored 341 out of 375 to claim the first position.

Army’s team consisting of Usman Chand, Imam Haroon, and Naveed Ahmed scored 338 out of 375 to claim the second position.

Representational image. — APP File

Sindh’s team comprising Khurrum Inam, Ahmed Sultan, and June Rehman scored 292 out of 375 for the third position and the bronze medal. In the individual category of the event, Army’s Usman Chand won gold medal and silver medal was clinched by Navy’s M Asif while Khurrum Inam from Sindh took bronze medal.

Sindh Rifle Association is hosting this championship from December 10-16 in which three shotgun events will be played in both individual and team categories.

Teams from Army, Navy, PAF, four provinces, Islamabad, HEC, and Wapda are participating in the event. “The championship will help our athletes to compete for Olympic quotas in the upcoming international events,” said Secretary NRAP Razi Ahmed Khan.