Qatar national team sack coach Queiroz

DOHA: Qatar’s football association announced on Wednesday it had terminated the contract of national team coach Carlos Queiroz, replacing him with Spain´s Tintin Marquez, without elaborating on the reasons behind the move.

In a succession of statements on X, formerly Twitter, the Qatar Football Association (QFA) announced it had cut ties with Portugal´s Queiroz before swiftly announcing the appointment of his replacement.

Qatar's national team coach Carlos Queiroz. — AFP/File

“Carlos Queiroz’s tenure of the Qatar national team has ended amicably by mutual agreement between the two parties,” the QFA said, expressing “sincere gratitude” to the outgoing coach for “his unwavering dedication, leadership, and contributions during his tenure”.

Queiroz was appointed to his position last February on a four-year contract with the aim of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The appointment followed Qatar’s disappointing performance in the 2022 World Cup on home soil in which they suffered three defeats in three matches in the group stage.