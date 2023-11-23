Man Utd’s Shaw returns to training

LONDON: Manchester United and England defender Luke Shaw has returned to training after a lengthy injury layoff, the club announced on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old left-back sustained a “muscle issue” in the early weeks of the season but is back in full training ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Everton. Shaw’s absence has created a problem at left-back as injury has also sidelined Tyrell Malacia all season.
Sergio Reguilon was brought in on loan from Tottenham as an extra option in the position, while Sofyan Amrabat, Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof have also filled in. Shaw was a key part of United’s success last season and he has been missed as Erik ten Hag’s side have endured an erratic start to the campaign.
Representational image. — WTAISLAMABAD: Hameedul Haq and Rashid Malik won their respective semi-final matches to...
Representational image. — APP FileLAHORE: The National Men’s Basketball Championship 2023 is gearing up for...
The logo of the Pakistan Hockey Federation . — PHFLAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation has announced a training...
The Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Board logo from its website.NIEUWEGEIN, Netherlands: Pakistan’s tour of the...
This screenshot shows the national cricketers assembled for the training camp at the Pindi Stadium ahead of the...
Australia's Travis Head, who hit a century in Sunday's World Cup final, will face India again on Thursday as a T20...