China women’s football coach sacked over Olympic failure

BEIJING: China women´s football coach Shui Qingxia has been sacked for failing to guide them to next year´s Paris Olympics, the football association said on Monday.
The former international player, the first woman to take charge of the Steel Roses, was named the Asian Football Confederation´s women´s coach of the year for 2022 just a few weeks ago. But she has paid the price after a qualifying campaign for Paris 2024 ended in failure earlier this month, with fans turning on the coach.
“The contracts of the head coach and the original coaching team have automatically been terminated according to the agreement,” a Chinese Football Association statement read. An interim coaching team will take charge for two friendly matches away at the United States next month while the CFA gives “careful consideration” to her successor.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma look heartbroken after the World Cup letdown. — AFP AHMEDABAD: Cricket-obsessed India...
The logo of the Pakistan Sports Board from its website. ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board Director General Shoaib...
Pakisan football team practices in Dammam. — X/@TheRealPFFISLAMABAD: After a 1-0 win at home against Cambodia in the...
'Gives so much': India coach Rahul Dravid stands with his players at the end of the game. — AFP FileAHMEDABAD:...
Future imperfect? Australia's players celebrate with the trophy on Sunday after beating India in the final. — AFP...
Agony: India fans react while watching their team lose the final. — AFP FileAHMEDABAD: India´s six-wicket loss...