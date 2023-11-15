‘Coetzee hit a blessing in disguise’

Australia's Travis Head.— AFP/File

KOLKATA: Australia opener Travis Head made a late entry into the World Cup after recovering from a fractured hand but on Tuesday said the injury was a “blessing in disguise”.

Five-time winners Australia take on South Africa in the second semi-final in Kolkata on Thursday where Head will renew his rivalry with fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, whose ball caused the damage.

A Coetzee rising delivery struck Head on the left arm in the third One-day International of Australia´s tour of South Africa in September and scans revealed a fracture. Head was in danger of missing the World Cup but Australia kept him in the squad until he was fit to play in the team´s sixth league match where he hit a match-winning century against New Zealand.

Reminded about facing Coetzee, who has claimed 18 wickets in seven matches at the tournament, Head said injuries are part and parcel of sport. “I said to Gerald at the time I´m sure he didn´t mean to hit me in the hand. It was probably aimed a little bit higher than that,” Head, a left-hand batsman, joked.

“But that´s all part of the game. So I take a relaxed approach to all that sort of stuff whether it´s performance or injuries.” He said: “He did me a favour, I got four weeks at home with the family, so I got refreshed to come back. And hopefully I can be refreshed and energised and can perform at the back end of the tournament. It might be a blessing in disguise.”