Liverpool lose on Diaz return

Liverpool's Colombian midfielder #07 Luis Diaz (C) heads the ball ahead of Toulouse's Danish defender #03 Mikkel Desler Puggaard (L) during the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Toulouse FC (TFC) and Liverpool at the Stadium de Toulouse, in Toulouse, southwestern France on November 9, 2023. — AFP

PARIS: Luis Diaz started for Liverpool hours after his kidnapped father was released but lost 3-2 to Toulouse on Thursday as West Ham ensured they have European football in 2024 and Leverkusen progress. The stunning upset in France came courtesy of goals from Aron Donnum, Thijs Dallinga and Frank Magri as Liverpool sank to their first defeat in the Europa League this campaign.