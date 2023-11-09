World Cup semi-final qualification scenarios

From left: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Kane Williamson and Babar Azam. — Twitter

NEW DELHI: New Zealand, Afghanistan and Pakistan remain in the race for the final spot in the World Cup semi-finals with one match left for each of the three teams.

Qualification scenarios for the fourth semi-finalist.

New Zealand

Played: 8, Points: 8, Net run-rate: 0.398

Remaining match: v Sri Lanka (in Bengaluru on Thursday)

Victory against Sri Lanka and defeats for Pakistan and Afghanistan will take them clear on 10 points and into the semis. A rain threat looms over their final league encounter in Bengaluru and if points with Sri Lanka are shared then a win for either Pakistan or Afghanistan will end their bid.

New Zealand boast a better net run-rate than both Pakistan and Afghanistan which could end up being the clinching factor.

Pakistan

Played: 8, Points: 8, Net run-rate: 0.036 Remaining match: v England (in Kolkata on Saturday)

The 1992 champions need to beat England and hope New Zealand and Afghanistan lose to make the semi-finals with 10 points.

But if New Zealand win against Sri Lanka then Pakistan will need to beat England by a big margin of around 100 runs to improve their net run-rate. They have the advantage of playing the last of the three teams, so will know exactly what they need to get into the semis.

Afghanistan

Played: 8, Points: 8, Net run-rate: -0.338

Remaining match: v South Africa (in Ahmedabad on Friday. The giant-killers need to win their remaining match and hope Pakistan and New Zealand lose their games for a clear entry into the semis.

Points Table

Teams M W L T N/R PT NRR

India (Q) 8 8 0 0 0 16 2.456

South Africa (Q) 8 6 2 0 0 12 1.376

Australia (Q) 8 6 2 0 0 12 0.861

New Zealand 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.398

Pakistan 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.036

Afghanistan 8 4 4 0 0 8 -0.338

England 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.885

Bangladesh 8 2 6 0 0 4 -1.142

Sri Lanka 8 2 6 0 0 4 -1.160

Netherlands 8 2 6 0 0 4 -1.635