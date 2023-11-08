Hamza, Bilal storm into ITF Juniors quarters

Representational image. — AFP File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Hamza Roman and Bilal Asim Tuesday moved into the boys’ singles quarter-finals of the ITF Pakistan Juniors Leg-1 Tennis Championships here at the PTF/SDA Complex courts.

Hamza got the better of Asad Zaman (PAK) 6-1, 6-2 while Bilal Asim (PAK) has to work hard to beat Salar Khan (PAK) 6-0, 7-6(5).

In ladies’ singles, Phitchayapak Srimuk (THA) and Anastasiia Melinkova (RUS) moved into the quarter-finals in a contrasting style. Phitchayapak Srimuk (THA) edged out Madina Omarova (KAZ) in a hard fought three sets 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 while Anastasiia Melinkova (RUS) outplayed Amna Ali Qayum (PAK) 6-2, 6-2.

Results: Boys singles 2nd round: Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) bt Muhammad Hamza Aasim (PAK) 6-3, 6-1; Kamonpanyakorn Thadpong (THA) bt Doruk Elbirlik (TUR) 7-6(2), 6-1; Hamza Roman (PAK) bt Asad Zaman (PAK) 6-1, 6-2; Bilal Asim (PAK) by Salar Khan (PAK) 6-0, 7-6(5).

Girls’ singles 2nd round: Phitchayapak Srimuk (THA) bt Madina Omarova (KAZ) 2-6, 6-3, 7-5; Anastasiia Melinkova (RUS) bt Amna Ali Qayum (PAK) 6-2, 6-2.