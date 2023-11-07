Pak cueists secure knockout spot at IBSF Snooker

LAHORE: Pakistan’s solid cueists Babar Masih and Mohammad Naseem Akhtar on Monday blasted their way into the knockout stage when they recorded their second successive wins in their respective groups in the IBSF World Snooker Championship in Doha.
Meanwhile Ahsan Ramzan also recorded a hard-earned 4-3 win against Alexander Widau of Germany to also carve a niche in the knockout stage.
Babar continued with his fantastic form as he downed Andrei Orzan of Romania 4-1 in Group K second round match to go to the group summit.
Babar looked solid in his approach and gave his opponent little chance to retaliate. Babar had a super start to the show when he won the first frame 81-51 to take the lead. He also managed a break of 57 in the frame which he prevailed right from the start.
