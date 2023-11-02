Young girl set on fire

A representational image shows a police tape. — Unsplash/File

Islamabad: A newly married woman was set on fire allegedly by her in-laws when she tried to go with her mother after incessant physical torture by them.

The victim has been shifted to PIMS where she is stated critical. Shazia Bibi, mother of the victim Nazia Bibi, lodged a complaint with the Sunbal Police Station, saying that she married her 20-year-old daughter Nazia to Din Mohammad, a year ago but her husband and other in-laws created tension with her and started physically torture on her.

“After repeated torture, Nazia contacted me and asked to take her home,”, Shazia said adding that she went to G-14 to take her daughter with her but Amanullah, younger brother of her daughter’s husband, her father-in-law and husband set her on fire after sprinkling Kerosene oil on her body.

She was shifted to PIMS in critical condition where doctors were trying to save her life.

In another incident, a young woman has gang raped by three wanderers at Kaliara Charah falling in the jurisdiction of Nelore Police Station.

The victim lodged a complaint with the Nelore Police Station saying that she gave her mobile phone set to a mechanic, Saqlain for repair a few days back. She demanded her mobile phone but he said that he had given away her phone to Adnan.

However, he said that she can go with Adnan to get her phone and Adnan took her to an under-construction house in Jhangi Syedan where Saqlain was already present with another friend Azkar who forcibly dragged her into a room of the house and gang raped her. The police have lodged a case against the alleged rapists and initiated an investigation.