Smog slightly decreases in Lahore

A view of smog in the city of Sargodha on November 1, 2023. — APP

LAHORE: The citizens got a sigh of relief as the air quality index (AQI) of the provincial metropolis slightly decreased here Wednesday.

As per the data of IQAir, Lahore came down to second position from the top in the list of the world’s most polluted cities with an AQI of 196 while Beijing, China with an AQI of 238 went on the top.

The other cities in the top 10 list were Delhi (188), Krasnoyarsk, Russia (165), Mumbai (159), Dhaka, (159), Kuwait City, Kuwait (156), Hanoi, Vietnam (155), Karachi (148) and Wuhan, China (141).

However, environmental experts believed that this fluctuation was temporary and Lahore may again reach top of the list if PM 2.5 (dust) was not controlled.

They said the City was witnessing a major construction activity due to which movement of heavy vehicles was going on. They said this was one of the major causes of increase in the generation of dust particles especially PM 2.5.

They demanded the government immediately impose a ban on any kind of construction and digging activities in the City, including the ongoing development projects.

Similarly, the district government was carrying out construction activities on almost all the underpasses of the Canal Road resulting in causing dust as well as traffic jams, which was resulting in extra vehicular emissions in a concentrated manner.

On the other hand, Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

Commissioner asks depts to tackle situation: Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed all the departments concerned to take measures to check smog as PDMA has declared smog a calamity.

He also released the contact numbers of anti-smog divisional cell under anti-smog measures and said citizens can contact helpline number 042-111425725 and WhatsApp number 0328-9491760 for smog related complaints and information.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa regarding anti-smog measures.

All Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, Additional Commissioner Hamid Malhi, MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed, ADC Umar Maqbool, ADC Shahid Kathia including LDA, Health Officers, LWMC and PHA were present in the meeting. Police, Agriculture Department and other officers participated.

The commissioner said that apart from the relevant departments, smog counters will also be established in police stations.

Immediate action will be taken on the information/complaints of the citizens, he said.

Smoke-emitting vehicles will be completely banned, he said, adding a vast compound will be ready in the next 24 hours to lock the vehicles.

He said that the environment department will seal the industrial unit, which will be de-sealed only by court order.

Smog awareness should be given in schools and colleges assemblies and all DCs will visit schools and colleges, he said and added action will be taken against the traffic in-charge if trolleys with sand without cover enter any city area.

He said that every development department was bound to sprinkle water in the project area after every two hours.

Deputy Commissioners will be responsible to take strict action regarding stubble burning and

black smoke from any chimney of brick kilns and factories, the Commissioner said and maintained that all brick kilns transferred to zigzag technology must be checked suddenly at night.