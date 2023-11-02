CM inspects police chowki, Khalid Butt Chowk underpass

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits the Khalid Butt Chowk underpass project on November 1, 2023, in this still. — Facebook/Govt of Punjab

LAHORE: The chief minister inspected police chowki at Cavalry Ground late at night and later visited the Khalid Butt Chowk underpass project in the early morning hours to review progress.

During the inspection, it was found that the police chowki was closed, with the case property left unattended. Expressing dissatisfaction with the distressing situation of the chowki, including the absence of on-duty staff, the CM summoned the DIG and SP (Cantt) to the chowki and directed them to rectify the issues.

In the early morning, the chief minister inspected the Khalid Butt Chowk underpass project to observe the progress. He monitored the finishing work and conveyed that the underpass was scheduled to be open to traffic by the middle of this month.