Aleem felicitates SCBA office-bearers

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan while speaking at a party rally in this image released on October 28, 2023. — Facebook/Abdul Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan has congratulated newly-elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Shehzad Shaukat, Secretary Ali Imran and other office-bearers.

In his facilitation message, Abdul Aleem Khan appreciated the role of lawyers’ community in strengthening democracy and democratic institutions in the country. He added that lawyers always played their role in the forefront for the betterment of beloved motherland.

He appreciated the continuation of democratic process and said that it was a great credit of the Bar Association. He said that this time the Supreme Court Bar members have also rejected the negative politics and given their clear instance.