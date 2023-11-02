Ahsan finishes as runner-up in Burnt Open

Pakistan’s solid squash player Ahsan Ayaz. — x/AAyazofficial

LAHORE: Pakistan’s solid squash player Ahsan Ayaz finished as runner-up when he was downed by second seed Adelrahman Nassar from Egyptin the final of Burnt Open held in Lakeville, USA, on Tuesday.

The Egyptian won the game 12-10, 11-8, 5-11 in just 41 minutes. Ahsan displayed fine skills in the event. After getting bye in the first round he defeated unseeded Mateo Restrepo from Colombia, eighth seed Syan Singh from Canada, and fifth seed Abdul Malik on his way to reach the final. “It’s always a painful feeling to fall in the final match but I lost to a better player this evening,” Ahsan said.

“Indeed I am so happy for my friend Nasser for winning his first PSA title. For my part skill wise and mentally, I am getting better each and every single day but I am still recovering from my knee injury and this would not take the credit away from my opponent for sure. He truly deserves this win,” he said.