Two men found tortured to death

A representational image shows a police tape. — AFP/File

Police found the bodies of two men tortured to death in different parts of the city on Wednesday.

The first body was discovered within the jurisdiction of the Steel Town police. According to the police, they received information that a body was found near the bushes in Haji Sommar Goth, Steel Town. In response to this information, police mobile units and rescue teams rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, they found the body of a man and sent it to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for examination.

Preliminary findings suggested that the body had been there for three to four days, and the exact cause of death was yet to be determined. The motive behind this death would become clearer after the postmortem examination.

In a separate incident, a tortured body with hands and feet tied was discovered within the jurisdiction of the Pakistan Bazaar police. The police received information and responded by heading to the location near Nishan-e-Haider Chowk, Sector-11 ½, Orangi Town. Rescue teams were called in to transport the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for examination.

It appears that the deceased, about 30 years old, was kidnapped by unidentified men from an unknown location. The culprits subjected him to brutal torture, tied his hands and feet, and ultimately killed him before disposing of his body in the area. The identity of the deceased is still pending verification.