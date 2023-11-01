Zardari optimistic about forming next govt

President Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari while speaking with the notables and leaders at Zardari House in Nawabshah in this still on October 31, 2023. — Facebook/Pakistan Peoples Party - PPP

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari hoped that his party would form the next government in the country.

“The PPP believes in serving the people, and its continuous electoral success is a manifestation of the people’s trust,” he said while addressing to notables and leaders at Zardari House in Nawabshah on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the PPP leadership listened to the suggestions regarding the upcoming general elections and political strategy.