Play on Kashmir‘Aseer-e-Azadi’ staged

This image released on October 25, 2023, shows the poster of the 'Lahore Lahore Aey' festival. — Facebook/Alhamra Lahore Arts Council

Lahore:Drama 'Aseer-e-Azadi' was performed by a theatre company at Alhamra as part of 'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival organised by the Punjab government. Lahore Arts Council and Mass Foundation appealed to all conscious elements through this play to raise their voice against Indian atrocities and aggression in Kashmir and pressurise India to conduct free and fair referendum in Kashmir as per UN resolutions.

Sham Chaurasi singers perform

Under the auspices of the Punjab government, 'Lahore Lahore Aey' festival is in full swing at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall. In this event, the renowned classical singers Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan, Shujaat Ali Khan and Faizan Ali enchanted the audience with musical performances.