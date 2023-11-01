Play on Kashmir‘Aseer-e-Azadi’ staged

Lahore:Drama 'Aseer-e-Azadi' was performed by a theatre company at Alhamra as part of 'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival organised by the Punjab government. Lahore Arts Council and Mass Foundation appealed to all conscious elements through this play to raise their voice against Indian atrocities and aggression in Kashmir and pressurise India to conduct free and fair referendum in Kashmir as per UN resolutions.
Sham Chaurasi singers perform
Under the auspices of the Punjab government, 'Lahore Lahore Aey' festival is in full swing at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall. In this event, the renowned classical singers Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan, Shujaat Ali Khan and Faizan Ali enchanted the audience with musical performances.
Officials during a meeting regarding the handover of Pakistan Gems and Jewellery Development Company to the...
Men work on electric pylons along the roadside in Karachi. — AFP/FileLAHORE:On the 53rd day of anti-power theft...
This photo taken on October 30, 2023, shows Afghan people standing in a queue behind a fenced corridor at the...
This image shows a traffic police official interacting with a citizen. — Traffic Police Punjab websiteLAHORE: The...
Officials from PIFD, HEC and the students while posing for a group photo on the occasion of a laptop distribution...
A representational image shows the hands of two adults and an infant. — Unsplash/FileLAHORE: The issue of population...