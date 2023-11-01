PJBF elects new chairman

Murtaza Mandviwalla. — LinkedIn/Murtaza Y. Mandviwalla

KARACHI: The Pakistan-Japan Business Forum (PJBF), a leading bilateral business forum, held its 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, chaired by its Patron-in-Chief, Ambassador of Japan Mitsuhiro Wada.

The AGM elected Murtaza Mandviwalla as the new PJBF Chairman, replacing Kalim Farooqui, who completed his two-year term. Mandviwalla is the Managing Director of Mandviwalla Motors, a company that imports and distributes Japanese vehicles in Pakistan.

The AGM also reviewed the performance and financial reports of the PJBF for the year 2023, presented by Senior Vice Chairman Itaru Nakamura, Vice Chairman Feroz Alam Shah and Finance Director Hanif Sattar respectively.

The PJBF has 20 directors on its board, representing various sectors of trade and industry between Pakistan and Japan, such as automotive, pharmaceutical, information technology, textile, engineering, fisheries, petrochemicals and steel. The board also includes 10 Japanese nationals who are heading Japanese conglomerates in Pakistan.

The PJBF members include prominent business icons from both countries, who work to promote bilateral trade and investment opportunities. The forum also has observer members from the Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).