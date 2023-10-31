Zardari asks PPP workers to start election activities

Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari speaks as he meets party workers at Zardari House in this still taken from a video released on October 30, 2023. — Facebook/Pakistan Peoples Party - PPP

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari met party workers at “Zardari House” for the second consecutive day.

Mir Munawar Talpur, Haji Ali Hasan Zardari, Tariq Arain, Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Sattar Careo, Ashiq Zardari and others were also present on the occasion. They discussed suggestions from workers regarding the upcoming general elections. “Our strength is people's trust in us,” said Zardari, adding PPP will participate in the upcoming general elections with full preparation. He advised the workers to start the election activities. Zardari said PPP members are connected with the ideology of Bhuttoism in every district, tehsil and union council of the country.