Interflow, R S Enterprises signs agreement

KARACHI: Interflow Communications (Pvt.) Ltd. & R.S. Enterprises signed an agreement for leasing/renting of The Marina Mall. The agreement was signed by Chairman Interflow Group Mr. Taher Anwar Khan & Director of R.S Enterprises, & Developers of the project Mr. Shahzad Khatri.
R.S Enterprises have been a reputable name in Hyderabad in terms of quality constructions and timely deliver. Moreover they have ongoing housing project just behind the project by the name of The Marina Residency Housing Scheme
The Marina Mall is located in Plot # 82, Marina Residence Housing Scheme, main Tando Jam Road which is very close to the Toll Plaza of Hyderabad exiting towards Tando Jam.The shopping mall will all amenities for general public including retail stores of leading brands, proper food court and Play Area for kinds.Interflow Communications (Pvt.) Ltd is now one of Pakistan’s leading Mall Marketing & Management Company and expanding its horizon continally nationwide.
