Seminar at Arid varsity

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) can be seen in this picture. — PMAS-AAUR website

Rawalpindi:International seminar on ‘Challenges of United Nations and Legal Migration to Europe’ was held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawal­pindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Monday.

Seminar was organised by the Faculty of Social Sciences while former senior executive of the United Nation Dr. Afsar Rathor was guest speaker. While addressing the participants, Dr. Afsar Rathor enumerated the complicated phenomena of the world and presented his vision on how we can move forward in the present situation. He said that the United Nations (UN) provides peace and security throughout the world and has countless achievements and experience in peacekeeping operations.

According to him, the main objectives of the UN are to maintain international peace and security, take actions collectively, and to promote cooperation among the nations to support the resolution of the issues in the areas of economics, social, humanitarian, and human rights matters. He highlighted the challenges of the United Nations and suggested their solutions.