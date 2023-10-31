Mindful living

At a time when Gaza is under attack, the caretaker Punjab government’s decision to organize the ‘Lahor Lahor Aye’ festival in Lahore has sparked controversy. This 16-day-long festival comes at a time when Israel’s actions have resulted in the tragic loss of over 8,000 Palestinians, including women and children. The indiscriminate targeting of hospitals, mosques, and refugee camps has intensified the urgency of humanitarian aid for the besieged people of Gaza.

Critics argue that the considerable expenditure on the festival could have been redirected to support the humanitarian needs of those in Gaza, offering a tangible expression of solidarity. Also, social media reports about restrictions on political parties to organize processions in several parts of Punjab in support of the Palestinians add another layer of complexity. Limitations on public demonstrations, justified by security concerns, have sparked debate about the balance between public expression and maintaining order.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad