Ready for jihad along with people of Palestine: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman while addressing a public meeting on October 29, 2023, in Quetta. — Facebook/Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan

QUETTA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced on Sunday his party and the people of Pakistan at large were “ready for jihad with the people of Palestine”.

Addressing a public meeting here, Fazl said the entire Pakistani nation stands with its Palestinian brethren. “Until Palestine gets its freedom, Pakistani people and our workers are standing with them,” he announced.

Fazl strongly condemned the Israeli atrocities against innocent and unarmed Palestinians and pledged to support the Palestinian people at every front.

He urged the international community to raise its voice against the ongoing brutal actions of Israel in Palestine.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also urged the Muslim nations to unite to resolve the long-standing conflict in Palestine. He said Sunday’s conference had sent a strong message to the entire world and Muslim rulers that “we are standing with the Palestinian brothers”.

The JUIF chief said that after the US attack on Afghanistan, they were told that they had no rights. “There is a clear ideological division in the world: what they call terrorists, are in fact Mujahideen,” he added.

He said the USA was no longer a superpower and regretted that Indian premier Narendra Modi was standing openly with Israel, which was committing atrocities in Gaza.

Maulana Fazl asked why the Pakistani government did not announce it was standing with the Muslims of Gaza. “If we do not fight for the freedom of Palestine, then we are still slaves,” the Maulana said.

He regretted that thousands of children had been martyred, but the world saw no human rights violations in Gaza. Fazl demanded that a meeting of the OIC should be called and a unanimous decision taken against Israel.