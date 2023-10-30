All parties conference discusses issues facing Shangla

An exterior view of the University of Shangla building can be seen in this photograph released on December 15, 2022. — Facebook/University of Shangla

ALPURI: An all-parties conference here on Sunday discussed the likely de-notification of the University of Shangla, the closure of the Chemistry Department at the Government Degree College, Alpuri and the issue of funds shortage for various projects in the remote district.

The Shangla Youth Front had organized the all-parties conference. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and former Member National Assembly Dr Ibadullah, Tehsil Alpuri Chairman Waqar Ahmad Khan, former senator Maulana Rahat Hussain of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Mutawakil Khan Advocate of Awami National Party, Dr Afsarul Mulk of Pakistan People’s Party and others participated in the moot.

The participants said that the university was established in Shangla to provide education facilities to the local youth, but efforts were being made to close it down, adding that around 800 students were getting education at the University of Shangla. They said that the people of Shangla would not allow the closure of the university. The local politicians said that a committee would be formed to call on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali and take up with him the issue of the university.

The participants of the moot also expressed concern over the closure of the Chemistry Department at the Government Degree College, Alpuri.

Former MNA Dr Ibadullah said that he would take up the matter with the secretary Higher Education Department. The moot also discussed the problems being faced by the coalminers hailing from Shangla district and said they would make efforts to secure the rights of the miners. They also discussed the shortage of funds for the uplift projects being executed in the Shangla district. The forum was told that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government lacked resources to issue funds for the development projects.