Plan drawn up to go after narcotics dealers

Director of Narcotics Control Sufian Haqqani chairs a meeting of the provincial officials at the Narcotics Control Wing of the Excise Department, KP on October 29, 2023. — Facebook/Excise Taxation And Narcotics Control Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: A senior official said on Sunday a plan of action had been drawn up to lay a hand on the smugglers and bust the big networks to eliminate drugs from KP.

A handout said newly posted Director of Narcotics Control Sufian Haqqani disclosed this while chairing a meeting of the circle officers and station house officers of the Excise Police Stations under instructions from Caretaker Minister for Finance Revenue and Excise Ahmad Rasool Bangash.The meeting was held at the Narcotics Control Wing of the Excise Department.

The director received a briefing on the performance of the excise police stations against drugs and the measures taken. “Instead of traditional anti-narcotics operations, scientific and technological operations would be launched against drug smugglers,” the director told the officials.

Sufian Haqqani said the investigation system should be improved and drug cases followed thoroughly so that the accused could be punished by the courts.He said officers and officials would be given modern training for operations, investigation and intelligence-based information would be utilized to improve competence.

The director referred to the profiling of the main centers of drugs and big traffickers.He said that negligence in duty, carelessness and violation of discipline would not be tolerated in any case while there was no place for black sheep in the department, all circle officers and SHOs should identify such officials and personnel so that a strict action could be initiated against them.

Sufian Haqqani directed the Excise Intelligence in-charge to prepare a report on main drug dealers, while an effective and comprehensive strategy should be developed to keep the students and youth of educational institutions away from drugs, especially from ice (methamphetamine).

He issued instructions to all circle officers and SHOs to intensify crackdown against big drugdealers and main centers.