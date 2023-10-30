APUBTA to stage sit-in outside HEC tomorrow

Islamabad: All Public Universities BPS Teachers Association (APUBTA), the only registered and directly elected representative body of BPS teachers of all public sector universities of Pakistan, is all set to stage a protest followed by a sit-in outside the HEC head office, Sector H-9, Islamabad tomorrow (Tuesday), says a press release.
Thousands of BPS teachers of public sectors universities from all over Pakistan, including Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sind, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan will participate in the sit-in.
APUBTA’s sole demand is the issuance of notification regarding approval of service structure / promotion policy for all BPS teachers of public sector universities.
