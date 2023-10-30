APUBTA to stage sit-in outside HEC tomorrow

The entrance of the HEC building in Islamabad. — HEC website

Islamabad: All Public Universities BPS Teachers Association (APUBTA), the only registered and directly elected representative body of BPS teachers of all public sector universities of Pakistan, is all set to stage a protest followed by a sit-in outside the HEC head office, Sector H-9, Islamabad tomorrow (Tuesday), says a press release.

Thousands of BPS teachers of public sectors universities from all over Pakistan, including Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtun­khwa, Punjab, Sind, Bal­ochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan will participate in the sit-in.

APUB­TA’s sole demand is the issuance of notification rega­rd­ing approval of service structure / promotion policy for all BPS teachers of public sector universities.