Wasa nears collapse due to inefficiency, corruption

The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) office logo can be seen in this picture released on November 4, 2021.— Facebook/WASA Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) is near collapse due to corruption mafia, mismanagement, and non-professionalism in the department but big bosses are looking at the whole drama with closed eyes. Wasa contractors have stopped all kinds of development work all around in the city due to non-payment of pending bills worth millions of rupees for over two years.

The contractors on condition of anonymity told ‘The News’ that the corrupt mafia demands 6 per cent commission to clear their pending bills. The contractors also complained that Wasa's corrupt mafia was demanding a 6 per cent commission against 2 per cent to clear their bills. How we could pay a 6 per cent ‘bribe’ to clear bills, the contractors strongly protested. The Punjab government through Metropolitan Corporation Rawal­pindi (MCR) released Rs34,410,000 to Wasa for dredging/desilting work of 15 small Nullahs passing from different localities in the city. But, the condition of 15 Nullahs has worsened due to chocked lines. The concerned department did not work properly which resulted in the backflow of sewerage in houses, shops, streets, and muhallahs but concerned officials were in a deep slumber.

The locals settled around these Nullahs have protested against the poor performance of Wasa and demanded higher authorities to restart cleaning work. Nullah from Dhoke Hassu to Dhoek Mangtal, Nullah from Mangtal Road Bridge towards Nullah Leh Hazara Colony, Nullah from Pirwdahi towards Zia Colony, Nullah from Police Chowki Locoshed towards Ratta Amral, Nullah from Said Mir Colony to Ratta Amraal, Nullah from IJP Road towards Dhoke Dallal, Nullah from Kalan Bazaar Chowk via Bohar Bazar, Imam Bargha Col Maqbool, Nishat Cinema, Raja Bazaar Rawalpindi, Nullah from Kassi Malpur, Asghar Mall Scheme, Kartarpura and Kohati Bazaar, Nullah from Murree Road via Saboo Road, Millat Colony, Itwaar Bazaar/Dhoke Ellahi Bakhsh, Nullah from New Katariyan to Eidgah Sharif, Nullah from Saidpur Road, Banni, Muhalla Thandi Gali, Imam Bargah Road, Jamia Masjid Road and Workshapi Muhallah, Nullah from Waris Khan, Zafarul Haq Road, IJP Road towards Mehmoodabad and Pindora, Nullah from Airport, Dhoke Khabba to Dhok Ellahi Bukhash, Nullah from Dhoke Kashmirian to Sadiqabad, Chirah Road, Service Road, PAF Base, Kurri Road and Nullah from Dhokr Kala Khan towards Expressway Road, Rawalpindi.

The affected residents have appealed to the higher authorities to visit these areas to learn about the true picture of the situation. Wasa Assistant Director Sadoon Basra having charge of Deputy Director and Director (Sewerage and Water Supply) told ‘The News’ that they did proper cleaning work of small nullahs in Rawalpindi. The local and garbage-lifting vehicles throw waste materials in Nullahs to choke them. He admitted that all kinds of development work have stopped due to the financial crunch in the department. It is worth mentioning here that Assistant Director Sadoon Basra was on deputation and transferred from Lahore to Wasa Rawalpindi.

Wasa has come under fire for its failure to ensure water supply to over 80 per cent of residents of the city where tanker mafia with the full backing of some corrupt government officers has been ruling the roost for years. The corrupt mafia was selling water rather than providing water and demanding a ‘bribe’ to continue supplying water otherwise not.

Similarly, over 60 per cent of tube wells have been out of order while maximum motors are also out of order. Wasa management has terminated over 300 daily wage employees. The Wasa has increased by over 400 per cent tariff and increased its revenue. The Wasa is still a defaulter of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco). Where was the problem, it was a big question mark. The locals strongly appealed to big bosses to start an investigation to ‘save Wasa’ but it seems that big bosses didn’t have time to resolve this issue.