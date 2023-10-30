Applicants given relief on ombudsman’s order

A representational image shows local residents standing near houses damaged along the banks of a river in Pakistan. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Punjab Ombudsman Azam Suleman provided financial relief to various complainants while addressing their grievances.

As per spokesperson for the ombudsman office, complainant Afzal Shaheen, son of Munir Shaheen Hashmi, of Depalpur District, complained to the ombudsman on 14 April 2023 that the roof of his house collapsed due to heavy rains which caused the death of his two sons.

He said the then CM had announced financial assistance for him, which was not given even after the lapse of 8 years.

The ombudsman ordered Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab (Chairman Provincial Disaster Management Authority) and Deputy Commissioner, Okara to pay him the pending financial assistance. The payment of Rs100,000 was paid to him.

Other applicants Syed Muhammad Rs500,000, Zareen Bibi Rs5,00,000, Khalid Hussain Rs500,000 and Muhammad Yusuf Rs 500,000 were given financial relief, respectively.