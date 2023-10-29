Ex-MPA resigns from Jamiat Ahle Hadith

Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan logo. — Facebook/Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Former member provincial assembly (MPA) Dr Muhammad Zakir Shah announced his resignation from the Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan here on Friday.

Dr Muhammad Zakir Shah, who had also held the position of provincial president within the party, told a press conference that he had been associated with the party for decades, during which he made efforts to strengthen the party’s presence in Peshawar.

He said that in the 2002 elections, he was a candidate of the then Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal and won one of the four seats in Peshawar.

Dr Zakir Shah, however, stated that despite his contributions and his party’s affiliation with the religious alliance, he was not considered for a provincial ministry, and non-elected individuals were given preference over him.

He also said that in subsequent elections, he was ignored when it came to party ticket distribution. Despite these challenges, he remained dedicated to his party as a committed political worker, he added. Dr Zakir Shah said that he would reveal his future plans in the near future.