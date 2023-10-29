IG for increasing traffic awareness to check accidents

Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar speaking during a ceremony in this photograph released on September 15, 2023. — Facebook/Punjab Police Pakistan

LAHORE: Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar has directed for increasing traffic awareness campaign under the outreach programme to prevent road accidents. The IG chaired a video link meeting of chief traffic officers across the province at the Central Police Office in which SSP Traffic Riffat Bukhari briefed about road safety, driving licensing, improvement of training schools and other traffic management-related issues. AIG Operations Punjab Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi and other senior police officers attended the meeting, district traffic officers including CTO Lahore Mustansar Feroze, CTO Gujranwala Ayesha Butt participated in the meeting through video link.

IG briefed on Tahaffuz Marakaz: The IG chaired a meeting to review the performance of the Tahaffuz Marakaz in reference of series Tahaffuz Diaries at the Central Police Office in which the IG Punjab met with the staff of the Tahaffuz Marakaz Khushab, and citizens, children and transgenders who got social protection from the Tahaffuz Marakaz Khushab. Inspector Legal Focal Person Protection Center Khushab while giving a briefing said that Police Protection Center Khushab has provided social security to 633 people since its inception.

Funds for Ghazi officers

released: Under the direction of the IG, measures are being taken for the health welfare of Ghazi officers and officials, in continuation of which more than 16 lakh rupees funds have been released. Ghazi Committee meeting was held at the Central Police Office under the chairmanship of Additional IG Finance and Welfare M Riaz Nazir Gara, in which funds were approved for the medical expenses of 06 police officials from different districts including Lahore. The IG ordered the continuation of measures for the best treatment of Ghazi personnel.

PO arrested from airport: A crackdown of the Punjab police against dangerous proclaimed offenders wanted in serious cases is continuing without interruption. Proclaimed offender Arslan Ali was fleeing abroad after killing a citizen, Punjab Police said Arslan Ali's details were provided and included in the Provisional National Identification List and continued follow-up to arrest the proclaimed offender were ensured in close coordination with all agencies including FIA.