5 motorcycles handed over to owners

LAHORE: Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) handed over five lost motorcycles to owners on Saturday. PSCA’s Lost and Found Centre received the calls about the theft of the motorcycles and verified the information and Lahore Police gave the lost motorcycles to their owners. According to the PSCA spokesperson, hundreds of vehicles have been handed over to their owners. He urged citizens to promptly report any loss to 15 for swift assistance.
CRIMINAL ARRESTED: Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) traced and arrested a criminal, who was wanted by police in more than 30 cases. The alleged criminal identified as M Zaman was arguing with someone over the theft of a mobile phone when Safe City team dispatched Dolphin Police and he was arrested because he was a criminal record holder. The accused was later handed over to Sanda police.
