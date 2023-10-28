ECP writes to ED over posting of senior cops

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) wrote a reminder on October 26 to the secretary Establishment Division regarding posting of senior cops and the deputy commissioner Islamabad well before the announcement of the schedule for the general elections, Establishment Division sources said on Friday.
“In continuation of this office letter dated October 24, 2023, on the subject of posting of senior federal government officers, it was requested to send a compliance report regarding the transfer/posting of ICT/administration/police officers who have not been transferred till date. It is once again directed to transfer the inspector general of Police and the deputy commissioner ICT without further delay under intimation to this office,” the ECP letter said, signed by the secretary Establish Division with the signature of Mohammad Farid Afridi, additional director general (Election-1).
