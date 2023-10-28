Two-day ban imposed on flying drones in Islamabad

Islamabad:The police authorities have decided to impose a ban on flying drones over any gatherings, recreational sites, and mountainous areas of Margalla Hill within the capital jurisdiction, the police spokesman said. The ban would continue for two days.
The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan presided over an important meeting, in which security measures were intensely reviewed. All the capital police officers were also present on the occasion. During the meeting, the IGP took a series of security measures to ensure safety and security within the capital and issued directives to ensure the effective implementation of these measures.
It was also decided to impose a two-day ban on drones flying over any gatherings, recreational sites, and mountainous areas of Margalla Hill within the Capital jurisdiction. Any breach of these directives will be met with strict legal consequences. The IGP directed the officers to reinforce security measures within the high-security zone, ensuring thorough monitoring of all entry and exit routes, as well as the scrutiny and registration of citizens to enhance public safety.
