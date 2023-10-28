Minerals and gems exhibition held

Representational image.. gemsny.com/

Islamabad:The All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association collaborated with the Centaurus Mall to organise the largest Gems and Minerals Exhibition in Islamabad.

The event attracted gem enthusiasts, collectors, and industry professionals from all corners of the country, providing a remarkable platform to showcase and celebrate Pakistan's rich and diverse gemstone and mineral resources. The exhibition, held at the Centaurus Mall, offered a stunning and spacious venue to display the exquisite gemstones, minerals, and jewelry creations.

The Gems and Minerals Exhibition is inaugurated by Sardar Dr. Rashid Ilyas Khan (president Sardar Group), Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari (President ICCI), and Ruhul Alam Siddique (deputy high commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan). The presence of these distinguished individuals added prestige to the event and showcased the importance of the gemstone and mineral industry.

During his address to the audience, Sardar Dr. Rashid Ilyas Khan emphasised the need for the government to provide advanced polishing, cutting, and cleaning technology to gemstone producers in their respective areas. He highlighted the potential for Pakistan to create world-class standard products from these gems, which could then be exported to the US and Western markets, generating billions of dollars in revenue.

He emphasized the importance of investing in technology and infrastructure to enhance the value and appeal of Pakistan's gemstone industry. By providing the necessary resources and support, the government can help local producers compete on a global scale, tapping into lucrative international markets.

The Exhibition is showcasing the incredible geological wealth of Pakistan. From the world-famous Kashmir sapphires to the mesmerizing emeralds of Swat Valley, Rare and unique gemstones, such as spinel, topaz, and tourmaline, were also on display, captivating the attention of gem enthusiasts and collectors.

The exhibition served as a platform for networking and business opportunities. The presence of commercial exporters and dealers provided a unique chance for attendees to connect with industry professionals, expand their collections, and even make purchases.